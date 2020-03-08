Cape Cod Rabies Task Force to Hold Local Rabies Clinics Throughout Spring

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Rabies Task Force announced that they will be holding numerous rabies clinics across Barnstable County over the next two months.

The Task Force is encouraging pet owners to have all of their animals vaccinated.

Domestic pets have been identified as the link between rabies and humans, and Massachusetts State Law mandates that all dogs, cats, and ferrets be vaccinated.

“April has historically been rabies awareness month and this program is a state-wide program where health departs, natural resource departments, and animal control reach out to the local veterinarian clinics to see if they would be willing to hold these rabies vacation clinics, hopefully at a reduced rate,” said Director of Natural Resources for Yarmouth, Karl Von Hone.

“They try to promote and advance the efforts of making sure all of our dogs, cats, and ferrets are vaccinated against rabies.”

Von Hone added that currently on Cape Cod and The Islands there has not been a domestic house pet who has tested positive for the raccoon strain of rabies.

“We’re doing very well and in conjunction with the Cape Cod Rabies baiting program we’ve been able to start to pinwheel it back towards the bridges,” Von Hone continued.

“We have a barrier with that baiting program on the Cape side and we have advanced it out to the southeast portion of Massachusetts to start to create that buffer.”

According to Von Hone the rabies clinics are very well attended and that this year the Task Force is offering a wider range of dates for clinics so that more residents on Cape Cod have an opportunity to get their pets vaccinated.

The rabies task force is set to hold local rabies clinics across Barnstable County throughout March and April.

One-year rabies vaccinations are generally cash only with a fee of $10 unless otherwise stated.

With official proof of current vaccination, a three year booster will be available.

Pet owners are asked to bring their dogs on leashes and cats and ferrets in carriers.

For further information on the clinics, visit Yarmouth.ma.us or Barnstablecountyhealth.org.

Cape Cod Rabies Task Force local rabies clinics:

SATURDAY, MARCH 21, 2020 Herring Cove Animal Hospital 10:00 AM – 12 noon 83A Shank Painter Road Provincetown, MA 02657 508-487-6449

SATURDAY, MARCH 22, 2020 Acushnet Public Works Department 9:00 AM – 12 noon 700 Middle Rd Acushnet, MA 02743

SATURDAY, MARCH 28, 2020 Orleans at Animal Hospital of Orleans 9:00 AM – 12 noon 65 Finlay Road Orleans, MA 02653 508-255-1194

South Fire Station 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM 566 Wareham St Middleborough, MA 02346

FRIDAY, APRIL 3, 2020 Oceanside Animal Hospital 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM 95 Route 6A **Dogs only** Sandwich MA, 02563 $20 fee

SATURDAY, APRIL 4, 2020 Dennis Veterinary Hospital 10:00 AM – 12 noon Carlton Hall 1006 Old Bass River Rd Dennis, MA 02638 774-352-1400

Bourne sponsored by Sandwich-Bourne Lions Club 9:00 AM – 2:00 AM Buzzards Bay Fire Station $20 fee 130 Main Street Buzzards Bay, MA 02532 508-243-0278

Lakeville Highway Department 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM 6 Montgomery Street Lakeville, MA 02347 508-946-3473

SATURDAY, APRIL 11, 2020 Eastham Police Department 9:00 AM – 12 noon 2550 State Highway Eastham, MA 02642 508-255-0551

SATURDAY, APRIL 18, 2020 Kingston Animal Shelter 10:00 AM – 12 noon 28 Evergreen St Kingston, MA 02364 781-585-0529

Falmouth Animal Control Center 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM 150 Blacksmith Shop Road East Falmouth, MA 02536 508-457-2550

Bourne sponsored by Sandwich-Bourne Lions Club 9:00 AM – 12 noon Buzzards Bay Fire Station $20 fee 130 Main Street Buzzards Bay, MA 02532 508-243-0278