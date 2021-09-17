Six Months Later – Cape Cod St. Patrick’s Day Parade Returns

YARMOUTH – The Cape Cod St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns Saturday, September 18.

The event is the Cape’s largest celebration for St. Patrick’s Day, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The parade begins at 11 am at Bass River Sports World in Yarmouth, with the planned route taking it down Route 28 to the Higgins Crowell Road intersection in West Yarmouth.

More on the parade, as well as teasers of what to expect from the event, can be found on the Cape Cod St. Patrick’s Parade Facebook page.