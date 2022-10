HARWICH – The state has announced almost $4 million in grants to boost job training for in-demand industries across the region.

Locally, about $200,000 of the funds will benefit Cape Cod Tech in Harwich.

With the money, the school will provide placement services for 48 participants in its HVAC program.

The school has partnered with several local contractors as part of the placement program, including W. Vernon Whiteley, Inc., Robie’s Heating and Cooling, E.F. Winslow, and Air Rite HVAC.