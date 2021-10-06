Cape Cod Tech Welcomes Back Alumni

HARWICH – Cape Cod Technical High School will welcome graduates back this week to celebrate its new Alumni Association program.

Cape Cod Tech Foundation Executive Director Bob Eckel said that graduates of CCT go back to the class of 1974.

“We hope to see many of our graduates that are still within proximity to the Cape. We obviously want to have them come and tour what I’m calling the new CCT—the new building,” said Eckel.

“They’ll enjoy seeing how the new campus has been developed.”

The new school facility has been revamped for more open space on the 60-acre campus and further integrates academic and technical programs, according to Eckel.

The 2021 school year theme is “Time to Reconnect,” a mindset that Eckel said also extends to graduates, though this is the first year a formal Alumni Association by the school has taken flight.

“There were loose configurations as far as our alumni, but this is an attempt to really formalize and have opportunities for both on-campus events and off-campus events, networking and opportunities for mentoring,” said Eckel.

Eckel added that the Alumni Association also plans to help get recent graduates in touch with older graduates with work experience that they can impart to the younger generation.

The Alumni Night will be hosted at the Cape Cod Technical High School from 5:30 to 7:30 pm on Thursday, October 7.

Registration can be done here.