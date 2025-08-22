Cape Cod towns to benefit from increase in state funding program

HYANNIS – Elected officials on Cape Cod are celebrating millions of additional dollars in funding for the region.

It’s coming from the Massachusetts Chapter 90 program, which provides money to municipalities for the implementation of capital improvements on local public ways.

Plymouth and Barnstable State Senator Dylan Fernandes’ office says the historic increases are driven by a new calculation adopted in this year’s budget that rewards towns with more road miles.

“This new formula is a big win for our rural towns that we have long fought to support,” said Senator Fernandes. “Our rural communities with large road networks will finally see funding levels that reflect the real cost of maintaining them. This investment means safer, better-maintained roads for residents, and infrastructure investments that will benefit our towns for years to come.”

“As someone who spent over 40 years in law enforcement and served as Deputy Chief of Police, I know just how important safe roads and bridges are—not just for getting around, but for protecting lives,” said Fifth Barnstable State Representative Steven Xiarhos. “Whether it’s emergency response, school buses, local commuters, or tourists visiting our beautiful Cape—we all rely on strong, reliable infrastructure every day. That’s why this investment is so important.”

Xiarhos added, “Cape Cod deals with some of the highest seasonal traffic in the state. Between our year-round residents and the many visitors we welcome in the summer, we need roads that are up to the task. As a three-term member of the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security, I know infrastructure and public safety go hand in hand. These dollars are more than just pavement—they help keep people safe.”