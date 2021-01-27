You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Business & Finance / Cape Cod Young Professionals Welcomes New CEO

Cape Cod Young Professionals Welcomes New CEO

January 27, 2021

 

WEST BARNSTABLE – Kristen Vose Clothier has recently started her role as CEO of Cape Cod Young Professionals.

Clothier was chosen for her prior experience working with mission-driven non-profits and her vision and enthusiasm for the job.

She hopes to diversify the workforce on Cape Cod and encourage growth in the business community. Clothier takes over from Lauren Barker who left for a job in Eastham.

During a time full of financial hardship for many, Clothier and the CCYP believe strong relationships and partnerships to be of the utmost importance for a thriving business community.

CCYP was founded in 2005 as a means to attract young people to a life of working and living on Cape Cod.

The organization holds over 1000 members throughout the Cape.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

