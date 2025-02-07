You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Donation Of $50M Benefits Cape Codder’s Alma Mater

Donation Of $50M Benefits Cape Codder’s Alma Mater

February 7, 2025

HARWICH – The estate of a former Harwich resident has donated $50 million to his former place of study, the Northfield Mount Hermon School in Gill, Western Massachusetts.

John Mitchell attended in the 1950s and went on to become an executive for Pfizer. According to his obituary, he was the company’s president of global manufacturing. Mitchell died in 2022.

The head of Northfield Mount Hermon says this is the largest gift the school has received in its 146-year history. The donation will benefit their scholarship program. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


