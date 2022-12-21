Cape Codder Resort and Spa Sale Finalized

HYANNIS – The sale of the Cape Codder Resort & Spa has closed, according to the company representing the seller of the property, JLL Capital Markets.

Linchris Hotel Corporation will acquire the 266-room hotel in Hyannis from the Catania Hospitality Group with acquisition financing secured by Tristan Pierce, FVP Commercial Lending at HarborOne Bank.

“It is our privilege at JLL to successfully facilitate once-in-a-lifetime sales on behalf of local owners who have been so devoted to the area’s tourism industry,” said Managing Director Alan Suzuki, who partly led the Markets Investment Sales Advisory team representing the seller, in a statement.

The 266-room resort features a waterpark, pickleball courts and four restaurants, including the Hearth n’ Kettle.

The resort was most recently renovated in 2008.