Cape Codder Resorts and Spa Starts its 2020 Comedy Dinner Series

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Codder Resort and Spa will be hosting its 2020 Comedy Dinner Series featuring five shows starting in February.

Some of the shows include Jon Stetson from CBS’s “The Mentalist” and “Comedy on the Road”, as well as new shows “Gaelic vs Garlic” and “Happier Days with the Nadlers”.

“Comedy on the Road” will be the starting show on February 1 and features Marty Caproni from All Things Comedy Network, John Turco from Cape Cod Comedy Fest, and musical hosts Bryson Lang and Gary Marino.

February 29 and April 4 will be “The Jon Stetson Experience”, a mesmerizing night of audience-interactive, mind reading fun.

Tickets are $59.95 per person, which includes a dinner buffet along with the show.

Tickets for just the show are $25 per person.

The shows will run from Saturday, February 1 through Saturday, April 11 at the Cape Codder Resort and Spa.

Doors open at 7 pm. Those interested can call the resort at (855) 861-4370 to make a reservation.