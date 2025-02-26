Cape Cop Hospital Urgently Seeks O-Negative Blood Donors

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Hospital Blood Bank is urgently seeking O-negative blood donors.

Although all blood types are needed on an ongoing basis, the O-negative shortage is particularly dire.

“Type O-negative is the universal blood type, meaning that anyone can receive your blood and it can be used in transfusions for any other blood type,” said Jonathan DeCoste, Senior Blood Donor Recruiter at Cape Cod Healthcare. “It is routinely in short supply and in high demand by hospitals for emergency transfusions.”

Appointments for this month’s blood drives can be made by clicking here, while appointments at the Blood Donor Center at Cape Cod Hospital can be made by dialing 508-862-5663.