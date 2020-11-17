Cape Culinary Bringing Take-out Thanksgiving Dinner to Local Families

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Culinary Incubator has partnered with KAM Appliances in Hyannis for the 2nd Annual Great Cape Turkey Take-out.

The program provided 50 families in the Hyannis area with fully-cooked Thanksgiving dinners last year.

This year, the organization said that it will be able to provide meals for 70 families.

Cape Culinary is asking residents for donations that will go towards purchasing food and supplies for the dinners, with a $50 donation able to sponsor a full meal for a family of four.

Cooking spaces can also be donated to the Turkey Take-out.

For more information on the event, as well as a list of still-needed items and how to donate, can be found at the Cape Cod Culinary Incubator’s Thanksgiving website.