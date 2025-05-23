Cape Drought Continues As Steady Rains Nourish Inland Regions

BARNSTABLE – As continuous rainfall in much of the state restores stream flows to the Connecticut River Valley, Western, and Northeast regions of the state, the Department of Energy and Environmental Affairs reports that drought conditions continue in the Southeast Region and the Cape and Islands.

The Cape in particular remains in a state of significant drought, receiving just 1.5-3 inches of rain in the past month compared to the statewide average of 4-6 inches.

Despite the increased streamflow and reduced fire risk in many regions, groundwater levels in the mainland are still in the process of replenishing.

“It is encouraging to see conditions improving and drought lifting in several regions,” said EEA Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “While some regions still need time to recover, especially groundwater, this progress is a reminder of how important it is to keep using water wisely as we head into the planting season.”

Residents and businesses are advised to monitor and fix indoor water leaks and minimize water use while drought conditions are ongoing.

The Drought Management Task Force will conduct its next meeting on Monday, June 9, 2025.