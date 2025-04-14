Cape Drought Continues Despite Inland Improvements

CAPE COD – As the Connecticut River Valley, Central, Southeast, and Western regions of the state are being downgraded to a Level 1 – Mild Drought following two months of above-normal precipitation in much of the mainland, the Cape and Islands region continues to experience a Level 2 – Significant Drought.

While monthly precipitation has ranged from four to six inches inland for much of the past three months, the Cape and Islands have experienced 40 percent less rainfall than average for the past six months.

In a coastal trend, the northeast region and its coast have also been elevated to a Level 2 -Significant Drought, while pockets of the South Coast also continue to be affected.

Per the designation, residents and homeowners should continue to follow guidance on minimizing home water use and fixing indoor leaks while businesses should conduct water audits to reduce leakage and identify water reduction opportunities.

“The spring showers and several months of consistent rain and snowfall have provided much-needed relief,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “But it’s important to recognize it takes months to recover from a prolonged drought. We all need to continue to be mindful of our indoor water use.”

“As we enter the growing season,” she said, “everyone must continue to follow state guidance and local water restrictions, including limiting outdoor watering and being vigilant of leaks.”

The Drought Management Task Force will conduct its next meeting in early May.