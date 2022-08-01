Cape Cod Hospitals in Need of Blood Donations

HYANNIS – A series of blood drives has been announced by Cape Cod Healthcare for the month of August since both Falmouth Hospital and Cape Cod Hospital need donations.

Cape Cod Healthcare officials said it is a challenge to keep necessary supply levels on-hand since donated blood only lasts for roughly six weeks.

Click here for a full list of upcoming blood drives in August or scroll down to the end of the article for the full list provided by Cape Cod Healthcare.

A complimentary movie pass will be provided to anyone who donates to a Cape Cod Healthcare blood drive in August.

Call 508-862-5663 to make an appointment at the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Blood Donor Center at Cape Cod Hospital. Click here for more information about making an appointment at the Center.

August 2022 CCHC Blood Drives