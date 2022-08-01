Cape Cod Hospitals in Need of Blood Donations

HYANNIS – A series of blood drives has been announced by Cape Cod Healthcare for the month of August since both Falmouth Hospital and Cape Cod Hospital need donations.
Cape Cod Healthcare officials said it is a challenge to keep necessary supply levels on-hand since donated blood only lasts for roughly six weeks.
Click here for a full list of upcoming blood drives in August or scroll down to the end of the article for the full list provided by Cape Cod Healthcare.
A complimentary movie pass will be provided to anyone who donates to a Cape Cod Healthcare blood drive in August.
Call 508-862-5663 to make an appointment at the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Blood Donor Center at Cape Cod Hospital. Click here for more information about making an appointment at the Center.
August 2022 CCHC Blood Drives
- August 1: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Harwich Police Department, 183 Sisson Rd, Harwich
- August 3: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wellfleet PD Community Blood Drive @ Grace Chapel Assembly of God, 25 Lieutenant Island Rd, Wellfleet
- August 4: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 3055 Main Street, Barnstable
- August 5: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., St. Joan of Arc, 61 Canal Rd, Orleans
- August 9: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Northside United Methodist Church, 701 Airline Rd, Brewster
- August 10: 12 noon – 6 p.m., Chatham Works, 323 Orleans Rd., N. Chatham
- August 11: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Orleans Police Department, 99 Eldredge Park Way, Orleans
- August 12: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Clark-Haddad American Legion Post 188, 20 Main Street, Sandwich
- August 15: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Christ the King Church, 3 Jobs Fishing Rd, Mashpee
- August 16: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Falmouth Hospital – Burwell Conference Room, 100 Ter Heun Dr, Falmouth
- August 17: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Mid-Cape Home Centers, 465 Route 134, Dennis
- August 19: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Shepley Showcase, 75 Benjamin Franklin Way, Hyannis
- August 23: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Brewster Police Department, 631 Harwich Rd, Brewster
- August 24: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Cape Cod 5 Headquarters Building, 1500 Iyannough Rd., Hyannis
- August 25: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cape Cod YMCA, 2245 Iyannough Rd, W. Barnstable
- August 26: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Falmouth Hospital – Burwell Conference Room, 100 Ter Heun Dr, Falmouth
- August 29: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Orleans/Eastham Elk Lodge, 10 McKoy Rd, Eastham
- August 30: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., St. Anthony’s Fatima Hall – part of St. Joseph Guardian of the Holy Family Parish, 167 East Falmouth Highway – East Falmouth
- August 31: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Chatham Community Center, 702 Main Street, Chatham