Cape & Islands Plates Raise Over $450K for Local Economy

HYANNIS – A virtual auction for new Cape & Islands license plates raised over $450,000 for development initiatives in the local economy.

The low-numbered Cape & Island plates from 1 to 999 were bid on through an online auction that happened in late October.

The plate featuring the number 1 had the highest winning bid of $33,000.

The funds benefit local municipalities and organizations including Cape Cod Economic Development Council, Community Development Partnership, Barnstable County, Dukes County, and Nantucket County.

The RMV will contact winning bidders on how to collect their new Cape plates.

The remaining plates can be viewed here and bought at the minimum bid price.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter