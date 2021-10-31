Redistricting Changes Cape & Islands State Senate Seat

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Senate and Massachusetts House recently passed S.2560 “An Act establishing senatorial districts,” legislation redistricting state senatorial maps and bringing changes to the makeup of the Cape and Islands State Senate District.

The bill divides the state into 40 senatorial districts based on data from the 2020 census and will remain in effect until the next redistricting cycle after the 2030 census.

According to data from the 2020 census, the Cape and Islands District saw the third largest population increase among existing senatorial districts.

Due to the rise in population, the Town of Mashpee will now be included as part of the Plymouth/Barnstable District.

The Towns of Barnstable, Brewster, Chatham, Dennis, Eastham, Gosnold, Harwich, Orleans, Provincetown, Truro, Wellfleet, Yarmouth and the Islands will remain in the Cape and Islands district when new maps take effect in 2023.

“I have cherished representing the people of Mashpee for five years, and will continue to do so fiercely until the end of 2022,” said State Senator Julian Cyr, who serves on the Special Joint Committee on Redistricting.

“They will be in good hands with their fellow Cape Codders in the Plymouth and Barnstable District,” he said.

The legislation also seeks to increase equity representation among minority groups by doubling the number of majority minority Senate districts cross the state from three to six over the next decade.

A special Joint Committee on redistricting held 19 public meetings, as well as meetings with advocates and legislators to create the maps.

The legislation reduced the number of towns and cities split between two or more senate districts from 21 to 11 in a concerted effort to keep municipalities whole.

‘I am deeply grateful to the New Democracy Coalition, the Drawing Democracy Coalition and the hundreds of individuals who came forward to help shape the Commonwealth’s legislative districts for the coming 10 years,” stated Senator William N. Brownsberger, the Senate Chair of the Joint Redistricting Committee.

“I believe that with their help we have ended up with a high-quality plan.”

There will also be changes to state representative seats on Cape Cod.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter