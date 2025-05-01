Cape Leaders Convene On Cut AmeriCorps Funding

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County officials are meeting today about recent federal cuts threatening to effectively shut down Americorps Cape Cod and the program at large.

The funding was cut without warning by the interim head of the federal agency following intervention by the Department of Government Efficiency.

AmeriCorps Cape Cod is an 11-month residential national service organization operating through Barnstable County, with up to 20 members each year.

Barnstable County provides significant financial support to the program, contributing approximately 50% of its total annual budget alongside federal grants.

The program focuses on meeting the region’s environmental and disaster response needs through dedication to community service.

The special meeting will be held virtually at 11 am on May 1. The link to access the meeting can be found here.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Andrew Joy Campbell and 23 other state attorneys general have challenged the Trump Administration’s dismantling of the program.