Cape League All-Star Game in Wareham is Saturday

WAREHAM – The 2022 Cape Cod Baseball League All-Star Game will be held on Saturday, July 23.

Top collegiate-level players will be under the lights at Spillane Field, home of the Wareham Gatemen. It’s the first time the league has had their all-star showcase since 2019.

The start of the game will be at 6:05 p.m., but the event will be packed with festivities prior to first pitch. Guests are invited to watch batting practice, get autographs, and enjoy the Home Run Hitting Contest at 5 p.m.

Tickets to the All-Star Game are $6. Guests won’t be allowed to bring backpacks, coolers, or large bags past the entrance.

To learn more, visit the Cape Cod Baseball League’s website by clicking here.