Cape League Still Needs Host Families

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Baseball League is gearing up for its 2022 season, but some players are still in need of housing for the summer.

John Garner, the league’s Director of Broadcasting, said some teams are fully-housed while others are still looking for host families.

“Falmouth and Hyannis are two that I’ve come to realize need some help. I believe Wareham is still short a couple of beds as well,” Garner said.

Those interested in housing a player can head to the Cape League’s website to learn more.

Garner highlighted the rewarding experience that comes from hosting a player for the summer.

“It’s a chance to get to know some of these players on a personal basis, some of them will make the major leagues, and really start lifelong friendships with these players,” Garner said.

The pandemic has affected the organization over the last two summers, with the 2020 season being cancelled and 2021 having a slightly shortened season with no All-Star Game.

Garner said there are COVID protocols in place and the league is keeping up with preventative measures.

He reported the 2022 season will feature a full 44 games, with the All-Star Game also back.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 23 at Spillane Field in Wareham.

The Cape League’s season starts on Sunday, June 12.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter