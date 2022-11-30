Cape Light Compact Announces New Rates

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The Cape Light Compact has released electricity supply rates for its power supply program.

Residential pricing will be 21.699 cents per kilowatt-hour and the commercial rate will be 21.799 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

The rates go in effect next month and will last through June 2023. Price changes will be reflected on bills received in January.

The pricing reflects an increase from 16.999 cents/kWh for residential and 16.91 cents/kWh for commercial customers that were set in June.

The organization said there have been significant increases to energy prices this year because of factors impacting the energy market including the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The group’s industrial rate also went up to 34.999 cents/kWh from 23.997 cents/kWh.

Head to Cape Light Compact’s website for more information on their energy efficiency programs.

The group offers free energy assessments and notes that income-qualified customers could get incentives on weatherizing homes.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter