Cape Light Compact Seeks Changes To Three-Year Energy Efficiency Plan

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Light Compact recently issued a notice and a request to the public to discuss its petition with the Department of Utilities seeking approval for a mid-term modification to its 2022-2024 Three-year Energy Efficiency Plan.

The hearing is set for Monday, September 9, 2024, at 2 pm on Zoom and will invite public and consumer input on the Compact’s proposal to increase its Department-approved energy efficiency budgets in the residential and income-eligible, as well as commercial and industrial sectors.

The Compact maintained that the newly proposed budgets are caused by higher-than-expected consumer demand and participation in its all-electric projects and that the increased funds would bolster projects already in its pipeline through the end of the calendar year.

If approved, the average residential customer would experience a monthly bill increase of about 5 dollars, or roughly 2.6 percent, though total consumer impacts may vary individually.

Those interested in attending the virtual meeting may do so by clicking here.

Audio-only access is also available by dialing (646) 558-8656 and entering the meeting ID # 868 9044 3767.

Written comments may also be emailed by clicking here or sent via mail to Mark D. Marini, Secretary, Department of Public Utilities, One South Station, Boston, Massachusetts, 02110.