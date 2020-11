DENNIS – A 2018 performance of “A Christmas Carol” is being streamed directly to homes through a partnership between the Cape Playhouse and the On The Stage streaming service.

The play, starring Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays, is available to be streamed from November 28 to January 3.

Tickets for the stream are $50 per household, and part of the proceeds go towards the Cape Cod Center for the Arts.

To learn more, visit the Cape Playhouse’s website by clicking here.