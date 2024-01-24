Cape Resident Gets Home Confinement For Insider Trading

BOSTON – A Cape Cod man is being federally sentenced for trading inside information.

The Justice Department says Gregory Manning of Chatham, formerly a resident of Needham, was sentenced to two years of supervised release, including three months of home detention, and was fined twenty-thousand dollars.

Last October, Manning pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and one count of securities fraud. Federal prosecutors say Manning purchased three-thousand shares of stock from Linear Technology Company in the week leading up to the announcement of Linear’s acquisition by Analog Devices, Inc. in 2016. Linear was a semiconductor company based in California, while Analog is headquartered in Wilmington, Mass.

After receiving the illegal stock tip, the DOJ says Manning sold all of his Linear shares and paid a kickback.