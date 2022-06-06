Cape Cod Schools Hold Graduation Ceremonies

HYANNIS – Graduations are underway as a number of Cape Cod schools hold ceremonies for the Class of 2022 and students celebrate earning their high school diplomas and college degrees.

Cape Cod Community College returned to an in-person commencement at the Cape Cod Melody Tent on Wednesday, May 25.

St. John Paul II High School’s graduation took place on Thursday, June 3, at McKeon Field in Hyannis.

Several Cape schools held graduation ceremonies on Saturday, June 4 including Bourne High School, Falmouth High School, Mashpee High School, Monomoy Regional High School, and Sandwich High School.

Cape Cod Academy, Cape Cod Regional Technical High School, Nauset Regional High School, and Sturgis Charter Public School also had Saturday graduations.

Seniors from Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School had their ceremony on Sunday, June 5.

Some schools have yet to hold their events, with Barnstable High School, Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School, Falmouth Academy and Nantucket High School all set for Saturday, June 11.

Martha’s Vineyard High School and Trinity Christian Academy will host ceremonies on Sunday, June 12.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter