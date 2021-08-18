Local Schools to Benefit from State Skills Capital Grant Program

HYANNIS – A recent surge in grant funding sees several Cape educational institutions receiving funding to help students develop important workforce skills.

$9.7 million in grants was announced by Governor Charlie Baker as part of the Skills Capital Grant Program.

Forty-seven organizations will be receiving the most recent round of grants, including Cape Cod Community College, Cape Cod Regional Technical High School in Harwich, and Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Buzzards Bay.

The schools will be putting the money towards programs developing skills such as nursing, agriculture and horticulture, and renewable energy and advanced manufacturing.

Since the program’s development in 2015, over $102 million have been awarded to educational organizations across the state.

Almost 400 grants have been given since the program was created, and they have been awarded to 187 different schools.

According to the state, around 40,000 students have benefitted directly from the program.

“The Skills Capital Grants have helped give thousands of young people opportunities in high-demand jobs, and the grants have had a tremendous impact on students, schools, and local businesses,” said Baker when talking about the program.