Cape septic test center gets $3M to research “reinvented toilets”

July 11, 2025

BOURNE – The Cape has received over $2 million dollars from the Gates Foundation to become a world player in advancing wastewater technologies.

The Mass Alternative Septic System Test Center in Bourne will now certify non-sewered sanitation systems, commonly called ‘reinvented toilets,” for places where centralized sewers aren’t installed yet or aren’t feasible.

Officials said it will also help locally by offering septic alternatives for housing possibilities on smaller lots and in environmentally sensitive areas.

Testing is expected to begin early next year with the goal of bringing the reinvented systems to market by 2027.

