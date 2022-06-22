Cape Cod Service From Southern Airways Express Takes Off

HYANNIS – Service to and from the Cape Cod Gateway Airport with Southern Airways Express resumes this month.

Four nonstop weekday flights between Hyannis and Nantucket Memorial Airport will be carried out by the airline as the summer officially begins, while three roundtrip flights will be offered on Saturdays and Sundays.

One-way fares start at $99 each way for the roughly 20-minute flight between the regional airports.

Cape Cod Gateway Airport officials added that more routes with Southern Airways Express could potentially be added in the future.

