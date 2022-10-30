Cape Symphony Celebrates Children’s Music

HYANNIS – The upcoming “Forever Young” show from the Cape Symphony will celebrate classical music for children.

Artistic director and conductor Jung-Ho Pak said the concert will feature classics for kids like Peter and the Wolf and The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra.

Pak said that although a piece like The Carnival of the Animals is beloved by children, it was originally composed for college-aged students who were studying music.

“What if we created an entire concert taking this music that’s been relegated to be considered only children’s music and actually put it on the concert stage?” Pak said.

He said The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, made popular by Disney’s Fantasia, was considered a serious art tone poem before the cartoon used it.

“What we’re going to do throughout this entire evening is present all of this beautiful music with the ingenuity, love, and care that it deserves,” Pak said.

The double piano in The Carnival of the Animals will be played by pianists and Cape Cod residents Ana Glig and James Rosenblum.

Glig said she thinks the piece is very accessible and “audiences of all ages can relate to it equally.”

The concert will also feature prodigy cellist Cameron Renshaw, who played on the Ellen Show in 2020 when he was nine years old.

Pak said the Symphony is encouraging children to attend since the show is an ideal introduction to classical music for young people.

“We are offering free tickets to young people to come. So, you can be a hero as a parent or a grandparent and bring your child or grandchild for free,” Pak said.

Forever Young is taking place on Saturday, November 12 at 7:30pm and Sunday, November 13 at 3pm at the Barnstable Performing Arts Center.

Head to the Cape Symphony’s website for more information.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter