Cape Symphony’s Passport To Ireland Concert Rescheduled For May

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Symphony recently announced that their “Passport to Ireland” performance has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 28 to 7:30 pm and Sunday, May 29 at 3 pm.

Winter weather forced the postponement from last month.

The show will be conducted by Jung-Ho Pak, with Grammy award winning Irish Fiddler Eileen Ivers and Celtic Harpist Maeve Gilchrist joining the Cape Symphony as guest stars.

“I’ve learned that Cape Cod weather can be challenging,” said Michael Albaugh, Executive Director of the Cape Symphony.

“Seriously, we’re so grateful to our customers who purchased tickets to ‘Passport to Ireland’ and are delighted that we can present this wonderful show in May.”

Tickets purchased for the January event will remain valid on the new dates.

Safety protocols remain in place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. All guests will be required to wear a mask and show proof of vaccination by a third party.

To purchase tickets, click here or dial (508) 362-1111.

The box office is open Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com