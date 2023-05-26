You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Towns to Hold Ceremonies, Close Offices for Memorial Day

Cape Cod Towns to Hold Ceremonies, Close Offices for Memorial Day

May 26, 2023

HYANNIS – Multiple commemorations for Memorial Day will be held across Cape Cod, as town services and office hours will be limited.

Ceremonies to honor fallen members of the U.S. Armed Forces will take place Monday, May 29, at places like Yarmouth Town Hall, the Dennis Village Green, Hyannis, and Harwich Center.

Multiple town offices, such as in Dennis and Yarmouth, will be closed. The same goes for many local transfer stations, community centers, and libraries. Residents are advised to reach out to their town officials or check their town’s website for the full holiday schedule.

