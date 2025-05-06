Cape Water Protection Fund Awards New Round Of Subsidies

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod and Islands Water Protection Fund Management Board has voted to award over $105 million in subsidies to fourteen wastewater projects across Cape Cod.

The towns are Falmouth, Mashpee, Barnstable, Yarmouth, Harwich, Chatham, Orleans, Eastham and Provincetown. Projects receiving funds include sewer extensions, system expansions, and the construction of wastewater treatment facilities.

“Investing in wastewater infrastructure is essential to protecting Cape Cod’s environment and economy,” said Kristy Senatori, Cape Cod Commission Executive Director. “Subsidies provided by the Cape Cod and Islands Water Protection Fund help our communities advance long-needed projects that will have a lasting impact on the region.”

Final subsidies will be awarded upon execution of a loan agreement with the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust.

The C&I Water Protection Fund was started in 2018 to benefit sewer and water quality projects through an excise tax on traditional lodging and short-term rentals. It offers a 25% subsidy to eligible projects listed by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.