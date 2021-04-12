Local Politicians to Discuss Cape Cod Issues

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Women’s Coalition and The League of Women Voters of the Cape Cod Area are teaming up this week to present a virtual roundtable discussion with several local lawmakers.

Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran (D-Falmouth), Second Barnstable State Representatives Kip Diggs (D-Barnstable), and Fifth Barnstable State Representative Steven Xiarhos (R-West Barnstable) are expected to take part.

The event will also be monitored by Fourth Barnstable State Representative Sarah Peake (D-Provincetown).

Topics of discussion will include what motivated them to run for office, what they learned on the campaign trail, and what they see as major issues facing Cape Cod and the state.

A portion of the event will be devoted to a question and answer session. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. HERE