Cape Women’s Coalition To Honor International Women’s Day With Virtual Presentation

CENTERVILLE – The Cape Women’s Coalition is preparing to host a virtual International Women’s Day celebration on March 3, 2022 from 9 am to 10:30 am on Zoom, featuring “Voter Eligibility and Access: An Historical Perspective and Our Current Issues”, a presentation on the history of women’s voting eligibility and current voting issues with Mass Maritime Academy Professor Dr. Robert O’Leary and writer, activist Joyce Hackett.

O’Leary has served various roles in local government in the past, representing the Cape & Islands in the Massachusetts State Senate from 2000 to 2010 and serving as a Barnstable County Commissioner from 1986 to 2000.

Hackett is a winner of the Janet Heidinger Kafka prize for her novel “Disturbance of the Inner Ear”, and founded Lift+Every+Vote, an organization dedicated to protecting voting rights nationwide.

She is currently writing a novel, “Reconstruction”, examining the collaboration and competition between the suffrage and abolitionist movements.

The event will also feature a question-and-answer period in which guests will have the opportunity to converse with the two speakers.

The event is free and open to the public.

To register for the event, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter