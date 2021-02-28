Cape Women’s Coalition To Host Virtual International Women’s Day Celebration

HYANNIS- The Cape Women’s Coalition will be hosting their 8th Annual International Women’s Day Celebration on Friday.

The event will take place from 9:00 to 10:30am over Zoom.

The keynote speaker for the event will be Charlotte Golar Richie, a former State Representative for Suffolk County.

She now works for the University of Massachusetts Center for Women in Politics and Public Policy as an advisory board member.

Senator Elizabeth Warren will provide the opening remarks for the event, which will also feature virtual roundtables led by local women to discuss issues relevant to the community.

Women in Action: Looking Back, Moving Forward is the theme of the event for this year as they take a look at the impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic on local women and how to fix issues in the future.

Registration for the celebration is free and now open to those who wish to attend.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter