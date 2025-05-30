CapeFLYER train service underway for the summer, in its 13th year

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

HYANNIS – Memorial Day Weekend marked the resumption of the CapeFLYER train service.

Round-trip commuter service is offered to South Station in Boston Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until Labor Day.

The train stops in Hyannis, at the Bourne Bridge, in Buzzards Bay, and Wareham. It also stops in Lakeville, Brockton and Braintree.

The CapeFLYER, entering its 13th year of service, is a partnership between the MBTA, the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority and MassDOT.

“We’re excited to again offer CapeFLYER service with our partners at MassDOT, Keolis, and CCRTA,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “The return of the CapeFLYER every year is a great reminder that public transit supports all kinds of travel, including to summer fun and recreational activities to the Cape and Islands every season.”

Eng added, “We look forward to offering CapeFLYER service again this year that so many residents and visitors have enjoyed in the past. Avoid traffic, leave the driving to us, and sit back and relax as you take advantage of these special trips to the Cape.”

“With amenities like a café car, first-class seating, and a dedicated bike car, the CapeFLYER delivers a comfortable and convenient experience that keeps riders coming back year after year,” said Kathleen Jensen, Acting Administrator, Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority.