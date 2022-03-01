CapeSpace and MarchandCFO Announce Strategic Partnership

HYANNIS – CapeSpace and MarchandCFO recently announced they are forming a partnership to benefit their clients and strengthen regional business needs.

CapeSpace is a coworking facility with offices in Hyannis and Mashpee, while MarchandCFO provides bookkeeping, financial support and entrepreneurial advising for local businesses and nonprofits.

Through their partnership, MarchandCFO will offer discounted services to CapeSpace members, while MarchandCFO clients will receive discounts on meeting room rentals at CapeSpace.

According to CapeSpace President Robbin Orbison, MarchandCFO owner Kim Marchand’s vision aligns with their goal to help nurture and develop fledgling businesses.

“When they come to CapeSpace, they really have a professional image with broadband internet and a professional space for meetings,”said Orbison.

“With the services Kim is offering, it is creating more one-stop shopping for new businesses who not only may need help with bookkeeping but the CFO-level oversight that she is able to provide.”

“That strategic level of oversight and advice is an additional value beyond what a traditional bookkeeper can offer,” she added.

Marchand is a former chair of SCORE Cape Cod & the Islands, with mentorship experience across numerous industries.

“I’m excited about this,” said Marchand.

“Robbin and I have known each other for a long time and have a great working relationship. This is really a great fit and I’m happy to be able to offer my services to CapeSpace members.”

Both companies were named by Cape & Plymouth Business Media’s Readers Choice Watch List as businesses to watch in 2022.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter