Capitol Police Chief Says Force Sure ‘To Get Tested Again’

January 6, 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) – A year after the January 6 attack, the new chief of the U.S. Capitol Police says the force is sure “to get tested again” and will be prepared.

He told senators on Wednesday that he is making progress in resolving “critical deficiencies” despite major staffing shortages and thousands of new threats to members of Congress.

Police Chief J. Thomas Manger appeared at a Senate hearing to answer more than 100 recommendations to move the agency from a traditional police department to a protective force. The plan includes crucial efforts to address a shortage of about 450 officers.

Manger says the force today is stronger and better equipped to handle an attack against the Capitol or lawmakers than it was a year ago.

By Farnoush Amiri and Kevin Freking, Associated Press

