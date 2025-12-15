Captain and crew of a Steamship Authority vessel honored for life-saving actions

MARTHA’S VINEYARD – The Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket Steamship Authority this past week honored the Captain and Crew of the M/V Island Home for their successful efforts during a tense rescue operation in Vineyard Sound on October 13, 2025.

The incident took place during a nor’easter with winds of 30 knots and waves six to eight feet high were present in Vineyard Sound, during which the bridge crew noticed that an object in the water off the vessel’s starboard bow was in fact a person overboard.

The vessel quickly contacted the Coast Guard, deployed life rings, and maneuvered to help the struggling victim, with a coast guard helicopter promptly arriving and successfully retrieving them from the water and back to shore.

“The actions of this crew are a stellar example of the best the Steamship Authority has to offer,” said Steamship Authority General Manager Robert B. Davis. “Their training and quick actions directly contributed to a positive outcome in a challenging situation.”