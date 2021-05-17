CARE Day Proposals Now Being Accepted

YARMOUTH – Proposals for this year’s CARE Day, hosted by CARE for the Cape and Islands, are now being accepted.

CARE Day features volunteers from local businesses banding together to benefit a nonprofit that provides services to the Cape community. Infrastructure for regional nonprofit tourism attractions will be improved.

This year’s edition of CARE Day, which will take place in late October, will target the Lower and Outer Cape, but locations across all of Cape Cod will be considered.

Eligible projects must involve a local nonprofit approved by CARE in need of repairs. For more information, visit CARE for the Cape and Islands’ website by clicking here.