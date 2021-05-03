CARE For The Cape And Islands Accepting Grant Proposals

YARMOUTH – CARE for the Cape and Islands is now accepting applications for its second round of 2021 grants. To be eligible projects must “help preserve and protect Cape and Islands natural environment, culture, and historical places.”

Proposals from local non-profits must coincide with one of the following five topics: Carbon Footprint Reduction, Environmental Stewardship, Food and Culture, and Infrastructure and Sense of Place.

All proposals are due May 31st and any Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, or Nantucket non-profit with a 501c3 tax exemption is eligible.

Grants commonly can be awarded for between $1,000 and $2,0000.

For more information on how to apply click HERE .

Will Moore, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.