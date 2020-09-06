Casey Sherman Dives Into Final Years of Tom Brady Era in Updated Book

HYANNIS–Author and Barnstable High School graduate Casey Sherman has taken a deep dive into the final years of former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s tenure in Foxboro in the latest addition to the New York Times best-selling book “12: The Inside Story of Tom Brady’s Fight for Redemption.”
Sherman and his partner Dave Wedge looked into the trials and tribulations that occurred within the past two seasons at Patriot Place, from the highs of a sixth Super Bowl victory in 2019 to the lows of an early playoff exit this January followed by Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski’s departure to Tampa Bay.
“All of that drama and intrigue is laid out very dramatically and thematically in our updated version of our best-selling book, ’12,'” Sherman said during an interview.
Sherman and Wedge are able to boast unprecedented access to sources and information in and around the Patriots organization.
The update to the book touches upon a rift between the future Hall of Fame quarterback and head coach Bill Belichick. Sherman noted that the two do not have much of a relationship off of the field, and Brady’s departure was actually almost set to occur in 2017, as a deal with the San Francisco 49ers–Brady’s favorite team as a kid–was in the cards (Brady’s backup at the time, Jimmy Garoppolo, ended up being traded to San Francisco).
Having that access to the end of an era in American sports was a special experience for Sherman and Wedge.
“I think the fans are not going to get kind of a bitter taste in their mouths when they read it,” Sherman explained, “because it’s still a very inspiring story.”
More details on the book and the state of the Patriots and Tom Brady heading into the 2020 season can be heard on next week’s edition of Sunday Journal. Until then, the updated book can be purchased here.