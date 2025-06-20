Cash payments to be discontinued at Cape Cod National Seashore

PROVINCETOWN/WELLFLEET – Beginning on July 1, 2025, the Cape Cod National Seashore will no longer be accepting cash at its fee entrance stations as it transitions to a cashless system.

Moving forward, only credit and debit cards and mobile payments will be accepted at entrance booths in a move that park officials say will reduce transaction times and aligns with Executive Orders from the federal government and U.S. Treasury policies to reduce the amount of cash handled by the federal government.

“Cash sales represent ten percent of in-person sales in the park,” said Park Superintendent Jennifer Flynn. “During the busy summer season, park rangers spend up to eight and a half hours per day documenting, reporting, and transferring cash receipts.”

“Moving to a cashless system,” she said, “will reduce the amount of time park staff spend managing cash and increase their availability to engage with the public and collect fees while increasing the amount of fee revenue available to support critical projects and visitor services.”

Entrance fees are used to fund Cape Cod National Seashore projects such as rebuilding the Beech Forest trail boardwalk and the Marconi Beach observation platform.