Transit Authority Hires Firm to Create Zero Emission Plan

February 15, 2023

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority has chosen a firm to assist in developing a plan to bring zero emission vehicles into their fleet.

Hatch Associates Consultants will be brought in to map out how the CCRTA’s zero emission project will be created, implemented, and maintained.

The group will also help carry out a Cape-wide study on the matter as options like electric and hybrid transportation modes are investigated.

CCRTA Administrator Tom Cahir said the plan’s creation is vital due to the Cape’s vulnerability to the impacts of climate change, such as rising sea levels.

Officials said the plan is being made to comply with federal grant requirements while ensuring that regional stakeholders have their needs properly met. The organization adds that Hatch’s data-driven operations were a major appeal.

