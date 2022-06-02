CCRTA Hit with Ransomware Incident, Service Largely Unaffected

HYANNIS – A ransomware incident affected the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority’s (CCRTA) servers late this Memorial Day weekend, though most of their services were largely uninterrupted.

“Many folks on my team have been working manually to get a lot of the data and information necessary to get the trips recorded and get people their service. Our fixed-route service was not interrupted really at all. Some of our dial-a-ride service and others where you are required to call in and schedule a trip; we had to do a lot of that manually,” said CCRTA Administrator Tom Cahir.

He said that despite the overall success maintaining service amid the attack, it is a serious concern for the transit authority and they are in touch with authorities and experts on the matter.

“It is a serious matter when ransomware is involved. So I’ve contacted the appropriate people over the last 2 days to determine what the process entails in terms of informing folks and figuring out what goes on now.”

Cahir said that he has been in contact with both the FBI and state police who have been providing guidance on how best to move forward.

“It’s a bad situation where this ransomware has become rampant across not only the state but the country. But if you put it in perspective, we’re doing okay and we’re getting the necessary help and direction to ensure that we do everything we can to ensure the citizens don’t have to be impacted in any adverse way,” said Cahir.