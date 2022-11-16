CCRTA Offering Seasonal Free Fare Days

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority has announced that fixed route bus services will be free every Friday and Saturday for the holiday season.

The “Try Transit” program is in effect from Friday, November 25 through Saturday, December 31.

CCRTA officials said the initiative is designed to draw in new riders, while also offering a reprieve to current customers who are facing rising inflation and cost of living.

“In addition, using public transit during the holiday season will help to address parking challenges that exist and reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” CCRTA Administrator Tom Cahir said.

Cahir said another aim of the program is for the savings and increased accessibility to lead to more shopping at local establishments.

Local business leaders commented on the benefits of the initiative.

“The “Try Transit” program gives the shopper an excellent opportunity to help get out and shop, then celebrate the holidays at a local restaurant or pub and not have to worry about any packed parking lots and driving,” said President and CEO of the Greater Hyannis Chamber of Commerce Marty Bruemmel.

“It’s a win-win for the Cape community and our local businesses, and we hope to see programs like this continue,” said Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO Paul Niedzwiecki.

The program is made possible in part through a MassDOT grant. CCRTA also offers adults over the age of 60 free rides on Wednesdays.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter