Expanded Bus Service Coming to Provincetown

April 17, 2023

PROVINCETOWN – The Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority will be expanding their bus service in Provincetown with early morning and late night travel offerings.

The bus line announced that a pilot program will start on May 5 with the goal of providing more options for workers, residents, and visitors amid an influx of people to the area.

It comes after town and authority officials agreed that expanded transportation for the busy shoulder and summer seasons would be required.

Through May 21, the first drop off in Provincetown on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays will be at 5:24 a.m., while the last bus out of Provincetown will depart at 1:36 a.m. during those days.

From May 22 until June 23, the expanded schedule will be followed seven days a week.

The CCRTA also plans on setting up expanded schedules in September and October.

For more information, including full schedules, visit the CCRTA’s website by clicking here.

