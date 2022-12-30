CDC, AMA Urge Residents to Get Flu Shots

HYANNIS – As the winter flu season continues, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the American Medical Association (AMA) are urging residents to get their flu shots.

Health officials nationwide, including Dr. Willie Underwood with the AMA, are looking to avoid a bad flu season. Severe seasons in the past have seen as many as 41 million Americans infected.

Underwood noted that flu vaccines decrease the risk of being hospitalized by about 60%, as the shots initiate immune systems and prep them for any potential infections.

“We’ve been doing flu shots for 50 years,” Underwood said.

“Millions of people every year have gotten a flu shot; they’re safe.”

The CDC recommends anyone 6 months and older to get a shot, adding that additional coronavirus booster shots can be taken at the same time.

Underwood added, though, that the time for action is now.

“People are getting sick and dying, and we can prevent that,” Underwood continued.

“We can prevent loss of work, loss of wages, and increasing cost of healthcare by being hospitalized or needing significant treatment.”

Anyone with any questions are advised to contact their doctor or visit getmyflushot.org.