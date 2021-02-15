Community Development Partnership Seeking Nominations For Awards

EASTHAM – The Community Development Partnership is asking Lower Cape residents for nominations for two awards given at the CDP’S Annual Meeting.

The 15th Gwen Pelletier Award For Excellence in Community Service is given to an individual, business, or organization who has demonstrated a positive effect in the community, contributed to a program that improves livability of the local community, and demonstrated goodwill built by developing collaborative efforts with local communities and other organizations.

The 6th Annual Norm Edinberg Award For Excellence in Entrepreneurship is given to a Lower Cape business who used the business and credit services offered by the CDP, has been in business for at least 5 years, has three full time employees, and established community connection through social responsibility, environmental sustainability, volunteer time or financial contributions.

Nominations are due by March 19th , and can be emailed to britt@CDP.org.