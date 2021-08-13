You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Census: Massachusetts Grew Older, Less White, More Populous

August 13, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts grew older, less white, and more populated during the past decade, according to information released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday.

Those identifying as white alone in Massachusetts–not Hispanic or Latino–declined from 76.1% in 2010 to 67.6% in 2020.

The total population for Massachusetts increased from more than 6.5 million in 2010 to just over 7 million, making it the 15th most populous state in the nation and ensuring it retains all nine of its existing seats in the U.S. House. Nationwide, Massachusetts ranked 6th when measured by the age of the population over 18.

The Greater Boston area also had some of the tightest housing markets in the state.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press

