Center for Coastal Studies Responding to Entangled North Atlantic Right Whale

PROVINCETOWN – As right whale season begins for Cape Cod Bay, the Center for Coastal Studies is responding to an entangled whale caught in fishing gear.

The 5-year-old whale has been entangled since at least December.

Some gear was removed during an attempt by the Marine Animal Entanglement Response (MAER) team last Thursday, but some ropes remain that are still considered to be likely lethal.

The team said it’s monitoring weather conditions for further attempt windows.

